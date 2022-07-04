Road Safety

Distracted Driving: A Safety Guide For Responsible Young Drivers

By 4th July 2022 No Comments

With road accidents being a leading cause of death for young people, we cover the most important information for new drivers:

Why young drivers are at higher risk of road accidents

Distractions on the road – and how to avoid them

Distracted driving penalties

Advice for young drivers and guidance for their parents

We include insightful stats like:

An estimated 1 in 5 new drivers crash within a year of taking their test.
As many as 1,500 young drivers are injured or killed on British roads every year.
Weather affects young drivers’ road confidence the most, with 48% stating they are hesitant to drive in icy conditions.
Challenging interaction with a passenger is a major distraction to 67% of young drivers.

More here from Comparethemarket.com: https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/safety-guide-for-responsible-young-drivers/

Leave a Reply