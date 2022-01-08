Electric Cars Fail To Convince Public In 2021

Despite spin claiming otherwise (1), the stark reality is that 88.4% of car buyers in 2021 chose a car with a petrol or diesel engine (2).



Those talking up electric car sales frequently combine fossil fuel driven vehicles with some form of electric assistance, even where the electric contribution is tiny.



Only 11.6% chose pure electric cars. This clearly shows the public are voting with their cash with 88.4% buying cars that will be banned from sale under Boris Johnson’s plans. (3).



The ABD calls for the petrol/diesel ban to be scrapped.



ABD spokesman Brian Macdowall said: “Clearly there is a market for electric cars, but what the consumer wants and deserves is choice. If EVs are so good they will be chosen naturally. Currently that is not the case. Forcing drivers to buy electric is not an acceptable course of action.”



ENDS



(1) It is common practice for those atempting to talk up EV success to lump together any form of petrol or diesel car with some form of EV assistance with pure EVs when presenting sales figures (MHEV, PHEV, HEV), even if the electric contribution is tiny. The ‘X% of vehicles sold with a plug’ is used to similar effect.



(2) BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) sales 190,727. Total vehicle sales (petrol/diesel hybrids + pure petrol/diesel) 1,647,181.

https://www.smmt.co.uk/2022/01/covid-stalls-2021-uk-new-car-market-but-record-ev-sales-show-future-direction/



(3) Cars powered solely by petrol/diesel are due to be banned from sale by 2030, hybrids with petrol/diesel power by 2035.