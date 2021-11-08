FLOP 26: Top 10 Failed Climate Predictions For 2020

ABD advice to everyone including drivers: when presented with an unverifiable and alarming climate prediction, including those that use climate models, ask to see the data. Remember that models aren’t data or reality.



1. 1987: NASA’s James Hansen predicted that the world would be 3C warmer by 2020. Wrong! Global Average Temperature was about 0.44C higher in 2020.



2. 1978: The concentration of atmospheric CO2 to double by 2020. Wrong! Levels increased by 23%.



3. 2009: China to cut emissions 40-45% below 2005 level by 2020; India to cut 20-25%. Wrong! 2020 Reality: China’s 2020 emissions ~85% HIGHER than 2005; India’s ~150% HIGHER.



4. 2008: Snow on Kilimanjaro to vanish by 2020. Wrong! 2020 reality: snow still there.

5. 1986: EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency) predicts 2 feet of sea level rise for Florida by 2020. Wrong! 2020 Reality: Sea level rise + subsidence in South Florida since 1986 has been less than 4 inches.



6. 2000: By 2020 snow will be so unfamiliar, people won’t know how to deal with it. Wrong! 2020 Reality: It still snows in the UK, the Met Office still forecasts snow and in 2020 Scotland boasted of its fleet of snow trucks being ready for action.



7. 2000: Global warming will ruin Pacific Island Nations economies by 2020. Wrong! 2020 Reality: As of 2019, Tuvalu, for example, was enjoying an unprecedented 6-year economic growth spurt.



8. 2004: Pentagon says climate change-caused resources shortages to cause global war by 2020. Wrong! 2020 Reality: Nations largely at peace. Planet only at war with Coronavirus.



9. 2013: Arctic ice-free by 2020. Wrong! 2020 Reality: The prediction was 3.9 million square kilometres wrong at the annual minimum in September 2020.

10. 2009: Glaciers gone from Montana Glacier National Park by 2020. Wrong! 2020 Reality: What are gone are the signs claiming Glacier National Park glaciers would be gone by 2020.



Notes for editors



All of the above is documented here: Wrong again: 2020’s Failed Climate Doomsaying:



https://junkscience.com/2020/12/wrong-again-2020s-failed-climate-doomsaying/#more-103862



Previous ABD COP 26 Press Releases:



‘Global Climate Crisis’ Fact Check:



https://www.abd.org.uk/global-climate-crisis-fact-check/



COP 26: A Two Week Boondoggle For Climate Liars And Hypocrites:



https://www.abd.org.uk/cop-26-a-two-week-boondoggle-for-climate-liars-and-hypocrites/





