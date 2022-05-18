Guest Post: EV Information And Statistics Via InsuranceMARKET.ae

Guide: Electric Vehicles and Their Safety Ratings – https://insurancemarket.ae/car-insurance/electric-vehicle-safety-rating-guide/



It provides basic knowledge for first-time EV buyers and in-depth insight for more experienced EV drivers:



The types of EVs, including full electrics, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen-fuelled vehicles



How EVs work – everything from their charge port to regenerative braking



The safety ratings of EVs, explained, plus the ratings of the most popular EVs



How to charge an EV’s battery safely and drive an EV more efficiently



Here are just a few of the informative stats we dive into:



In the first quarter of 2021, new EV registrations exceeded the total figure for 2017.



2 and 3-wheelers (like bikes and scooters) are the most common electric vehicle, making up 44% of all the electric vehicles in the world.



The number of EVs on roads globally is expected to reach 145 million by 2030, with the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel set to come into effect the same year.