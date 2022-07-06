ISA Must Never Be Considered Unless UK Speed Limits Are Based On Science And Set By Experts

All new cars sold in the EU must by law now be fitted with ISA (Intelligent Speed Adaptation) which will automatically adjust the speed of cars to limits. Although we have left the EU, the UK government is highly likely to implement this EU ruling for cars sold in the UK



The ABD have grave concerns that with current UK ‘anti science’ speed limit setting, some vehicles automatically adjusting to limits will cause issues such as bunching, dangerous overtakes and even ‘rear ending’ crashes. There is also danger from those occasions when temporary acceleration is needed to get out of a dangerous situation. We are starting to hear examples of ISA incorrectly reading speed limit signs. The taking away of control from drivers is itself potentially dangerous.



The ABD calls upon our Transport Minister to consider this if and when applying such a law in the UK – and for use of ISA to be optional – as is Cruise Control.



ABD spokesman Ian Taylor explains: “Speed limits were initially designed to be set at the maximum safe speed for the road. We used scientifically proven methodology to set them at levels that would maximise safety (85th percentile). If such regulations were still in place ISA would not cause so many issues. Most drivers would naturally be below the limit. Sadly the UK no longer ‘follows the science’ on limits. They are now set by unqualified local and national politicians, often against the advice of police experts to pander to local equally unqualified campaigners. ISA cars could become mobile road blocks travelling below the speed of naturally free flowing traffic in badly set limit areas and suddenly slowing unexpectedly. The number of speed limiters already in use in commercial vehicles has started demonstrating this. The ABD calls for a ‘return to science’ so that we have properly safety maximising limits, restoring them to the useful road safety tool they are supposed to be before ISA is even considered, to avoid danger being caused”.



Ends