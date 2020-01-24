NDORS Reports Increased Education Courses

The ABD has been campaigning against the money generating industry of police waivers and speed awareness courses for some time. See link below for campaign information. NDORS who run the scheme that enables the police to extract money from innocent drivers without prosecutions have reported a new total of 1.49 million for last year for all such courses – that’s 3% up on the previous year – see https://www.ndors.org.uk/scheme/trends-statistics/

In addition an article in the Birmingham Mail makes it clear that the Police are now campaigning that all money from speeding fines should go to them, as used to be the case. That’s instead of to the Treasury where they currently go. Fines were redirected some years ago after obvious abuses had crept in such as the police siting cameras where they could catch the most infringers (such as open, straight stretches of road) rather than in the most dangerous road safety spots. See the Birmingham Mail article here for more information: https://tinyurl.com/vrgvtpf . We have written to the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner to point out how wrong he is to support such a proposal.

Anyone who wants to stop this illegal and money-grubbing activity by the police should contact their Member of Parliament.

See https:/www.speed-awareness.org for more information and to sign up for our AMPOW campaign against the illegal use of police waivers to extract money from motorists in the name of road safety, when the evidence shows there is no such benefit.

(Twitter: AmpowABD Facebook: AMPOWAbd)