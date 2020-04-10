Net Zero Petition

Please consider signing and sharing the petition below started by ABD Environment Spokesman Paul Biggs.

UK Net Zero CO2 by 2050 will have net zero effect on global CO2 emissions, weather or climate, but it will have a huge and costly effect on UK lifestyle requiring an end to eating meat, flying, gas central heating, even higher energy bills etc and, of course, an end to private car ownership:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-49425402



The petition is here:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300316



#DrivingSense