New PM Must ‘Hit The Ground Running’



The Tory party have had a lamentable record of relentless attacks on drivers. They have two years to turn this around if they wish to regain the trust of the huge driver vote before the next election. The ABD urge the new PM, Liz Truss, to take the following measures on day one of office:

1. Scrap rollout of new LTNs (Low Traffic Neighbourhoods)



2. Remove powers from local councils and mayors to block roads or restrict roads



3. Remove VAT from fuel



4. Stop the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles



5. Begin dismantling of ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) schemes and congestion charges.



6. Suspend all new 20mph zones



7. Begin programme to increase motorway limits to 80MPH.



8. Scrap VED for vehicles over 12 years old.



9. Remove all underused bus and cycle lanes.



10. Restore science and expertise to speed limit setting with national rules based upon 85th percentile.



11. Announce plan to stop the self perpetuation of camera partnership empires where fine income perpetuates empire building. ‘No fines means no jobs’ must end with a shift to payment only for success in casualty reduction.

Issue Date: 5th September 2022