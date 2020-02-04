Political Establishment’s Persecution of Car Drivers is Totally Unjustified

Politicians are constantly exhorting us to get out of our “polluting” cars and onto “clean” public transport – and criticising us – from the comfort of their chauffeured limousines, of course – for not doing so.

Well you can rest easy: in your car, you are in the least polluting form of motorised conveyance. Using publicly-accessible sources quoted in the references below, a very different picture from the political dogma emerges:

Cars and taxis account for 77.8% of all national road miles travelled, but are responsible for just 12.4% of national emissions of CO 2 , 13.5% of national NO x , 5.1% national PM 2.5 and 4.7% of national PM 10.

Further, on an emissions per billion kilometres basis, a typical bus would need to permanently (24/7 x 365) carry a respective minimum of 25 and 20 passengers to achieve parity on NOx and PMs with a typical, singly-occupied private car. If the car is carrying, say one-, two-, or three passengers, the numbers get worse for public transport by a factor of two, three and four; dramatically further worsening if the car is Euro 6 compliant.

Vehicle Type BnVkm (2017)3 % of Total Distance travelled (2017) % of National Man-made CO 2 1,2 % of National Man-made NO x 1,2 % of National Man-made PM 2.5 1,2 % of National Man-made PM 10 1,2 Cars & Taxis 409.4 77.77 12.40 13.47 5.14 4.72 LCVs 81.3 15.44 3.09 6.01 2.98 2.73 HGVs 27.4 5.21 4.15 9.26 2.88 2.64 Buses/Coaches 3.9 0.74 1.36 3.26 0.99 0.91 Other5 4.4 0.84 0.29 0.29 0.11 0.10 Total 526.4 100.00 21.27 32.29 12.11 11.10

So don’t let duplicitous politicians and eco-zealots pull the wool over your eyes. Persecution of car drivers on emissions grounds is entirely unjustified. Accept NONE of their car bans, ULEZs etc which are all empty virtue-signalling to disguise rapacious, entirely revenue-led policies which have no justification in fact – and even less in science.

