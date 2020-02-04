Political Establishment’s Persecution of Car Drivers is Totally Unjustified

Politicians are constantly exhorting us to get out of our “polluting” cars and onto “clean” public transport – and criticising us – from the comfort of their chauffeured limousines, of course – for not doing so.
Well you can rest easy: in your car, you are in the least polluting form of motorised conveyance. Using publicly-accessible sources quoted in the references below, a very different picture from the political dogma emerges:
Cars and taxis account for 77.8% of all national road miles travelled, but are responsible for just 12.4% of national emissions of CO2, 13.5% of national NOx, 5.1% national PM2.5 and 4.7% of national PM10.
Further, on an emissions per billion kilometres basis, a typical bus would need to permanently (24/7 x 365) carry a respective minimum of 25 and 20 passengers to achieve parity on NOx and PMs with a typical, singly-occupied private car. If the car is carrying, say one-, two-, or three passengers, the numbers get worse for public transport by a factor of two, three and four; dramatically further worsening if the car is Euro 6 compliant.
|Vehicle Type
|BnVkm (2017)3
|% of Total Distance travelled (2017)
|% of National Man-made CO21,2
|% of National Man-made NOx1,2
|% of National Man-made PM2.51,2
|% of National Man-made PM101,2
|Cars & Taxis
|409.4
|77.77
|12.40
|13.47
|5.14
|4.72
|LCVs
|81.3
|15.44
|3.09
|6.01
|2.98
|2.73
|HGVs
|27.4
|5.21
|4.15
|9.26
|2.88
|2.64
|Buses/Coaches
|3.9
|0.74
|1.36
|3.26
|0.99
|0.91
|Other5
|4.4
|0.84
|0.29
|0.29
|0.11
|0.10
|Total
|526.4
|100.00
|21.27
|32.29
|12.11
|11.10
So don’t let duplicitous politicians and eco-zealots pull the wool over your eyes. Persecution of car drivers on emissions grounds is entirely unjustified. Accept NONE of their car bans, ULEZs etc which are all empty virtue-signalling to disguise rapacious, entirely revenue-led policies which have no justification in fact – and even less in science.
References:
1Tate, Dr. James, University of Leeds: “Vehicle Emission Measurement and Analysis – Sheffield City Council”, December 2013 – survey of 28,200 vehicles
2https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/778483/Emissions_of_air_pollutants_1990_2017.pdf
3 Road Traffic Levels: Traffic (www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-transport/series/road-traffic-statistics)
4 Global Road Transport % of Man-made CO2 emissions
5 Estimated at 2x typical car/ taxi emissions per BnVkm; most motorbikes having no emissions controls, plus heavy industrial plant vehicles are also in this category.