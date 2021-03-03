Press Release: ABD Welcomes Budget Fuel Duty Freeze

ISSUE DATE: 3 March 2021

The continuing freeze on fuel duty is good news for the economy, but UK drivers remain amongst the highest taxed in the world.

The ABD is pleased to support and congratulate Howard Cox of Fair Fuel UK in his untiring efforts against fuel duty rises over the past 10 years.

ABD Spokesman Paul Biggs said: “The overwhelming economic benefits of freezing fuel duty have been made clear in the recent CEBR report (1) commissioned by Fair Fuel UK, but there is no room for complacency. Today’s fuel duty freeze may well have simply deferred any rise until a future budget, so inevitably the fight will continue. Let’s not forget that the cost of fuel is nearly 70% tax made up of fuel duty and VAT. There really is no justification for an increase.”

Notes for editors