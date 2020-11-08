Press Release: Anti-Driver Measures Risk Fuelling Future Electoral Meltdown

Despite substantial recent expansion of the cycle network nationwide, there has been no corresponding increase in the uptake of cycling. The ABD is neither in any way opposed to cycle use, nor to the expansion of the cycle network’s capacity – provided that freedom of choice of transport mode is respected; and that any such expansion is not at the expense of road capacity available to motorised road users.

Instead, motorised road users have of late been subjected to substantial urban road capacity cuts through lane narrowings/ subtractions, Local Transport Networks, roadblocks, and a raft of other ill-advised, badly-designed, capacity-strangling anti road transport measures. The spectre of further taxation increases (being completely falsely “spun” as environmentally beneficial) is also hanging in the air.

All these measures have been (or will be) implemented under the manifestly false flags of combatting Covid-19 and sparking economic recovery. Quite how you spark an economic recovery by making people poorer is far beyond the bounds of any rational person’s thought processes…

Despite this not inconsiderable onslaught, drivers have remained grittily and determinedly loyal to their safe, comfortable cars.

There is a controversial viewpoint, heavily promoted and much-parroted by the anti personal mobility lobby, that there is no point in building more roads, as it just creates more traffic. Clearly, however, if significant capacity expansion occurs in a transport mode that only a tiny minority of road users actually want to use, that capacity expansion will inevitably remain massively underutilised. The complete reverse is self-evidently true for motorised road use.

Why does that not tell the minority of counter-consensual politicians behind these measures that their anti-car policies are both unworkable and very unpopular? Someone needs to tell them to “wise-up” pronto, before voters exact richly-deserved electoral vengeance on them, both locally and nationally.