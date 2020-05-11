Press Release: Shapps Announces £2 Billion War On Drivers.

EVERY CITY IN THE UK TO BE MADE A TRAFFIC HELL LIKE LONDON

Grant Shapps today announced £2 billion to supposedly enhance walking and cycling (1), but when he expounded the detail it was clear that this amounted to yet more gridlock and bullying for motorists of the type we have unfortunately got used to in London (2).



Pavements will be widened, cycle lanes introduced, roads will be closed – yet Shapps had the effrontery to suggest that a 5% increase in cycling would benefit motorists by reducing congestion. Not if there are 50% less roads, it won’t, Grant. Do the maths.



And while drivers are bullied with ridiculous speed limits, an expansion of electric scooters is simultaneously mooted – devices capable of breaking urban speed limits but which have no effective braking, crash protection or licensing requirements. This shows that road safety is a sham – just an excuse to make driving unpleasant and stressful and so discourage it.



The result is that getting about in any motor vehicle – car, delivery van, tradesman, taxi – in our cities is going to become a total 24/7 nightmare in every city in the UK.



The excuse for this was Coronavirus, but it’s clear that these disgraceful measures will be permanent. Talk about taking advantage of a crisis to reduce people’s freedom. The day after VE Day and we’ve already forgotten why we fought World War 2.





Notes for Editors





(1) £2 billion package to create new era for walking and cycling:



https://www.gov.uk/government/news/2-billion-package-to-create-new-era-for-cycling-and-walking





(2) How London got rid of private cars – and grew more congested than ever:



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/feb/11/how-london-got-rid-of-private-cars-and-grew-more-congested-than-ever