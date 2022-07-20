Comparethemarket.com have recently launched a guide on Road Rage & Car Insurance:

https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/road-rage/



It offers an understanding and informative breakdown of every consideration, including:



What road rage is and why it’s dangerous



Whether you can claim for road rage accidents



How to deal with road rage



How road rage is affected by the new Highway Code changes



Here are some of the stats and figures that are delved into:



62% of drivers experience road rage and 30% have experienced a face-to-face confrontation with another driver.



Despite this, 75% of drivers believe road rage should be recognised as an offence in UK law.



The most common causes of road rage are tailgating (35%), slow driving (29%), witnessing a driver talking on the phone (29%), and lack of indication (29%).