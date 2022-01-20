ABD’s Response To Proposed Highway Code Changes

In late July 2021 the Government launched a consultation into a review of the Highway Code. The claimed purpose of the review was “to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders”. While that may be a laudable aim, some of the measures proposed to achieve it could have serious consequences for drivers. The ABD has responded to the consultation and the main points are described below.



The major proposal is the creation of a ‘hierarchy’ of road users, based on their perceived vulnerability to injury. This puts pedestrians at the top, followed by cyclists, motorcyclists, horse riders, car drivers, van drivers, with bus and lorry drivers last. Those at the lower end are presumed to have the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to those more vulnerable. The ABD objected to the proposed hierarchy as follows:



“The proposed hierarchy of road users is likely to create or exacerbate resentment and ill feeling between different classes of road user, and may lead to irresponsible attitudes by cyclists and pedestrians. All road users have a responsibility towards all other users and should treat one another with respect and tolerance.”



Specific proposals to assist pedestrians include a rule change stating that other road users should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road into which or from which they are turning. The ABD’s response to that was:



“This could cause confusion and possible accidents, especially if a driver is forced to stop part way through a turn from a main road into a side road and a following driver does not realise what is happening.”



Another, astonishing proposal is that pedestrians “may use any part of the road and use cycle tracks as well as the pavement unless there are signs prohibiting pedestrians.” The ABD responded:



“This is a recipe for anarchy and accidents. It is unworkable. Greater clarification is needed as it appears to give pedestrians total control over the entire road network.”



Other issues to which the ABD has responded include our proposal that where cycle routes and other facilities are provided it should be mandatory to use them (not just advised). This would not only enhance cyclists’ safety, but would reduce unnecessary obstruction and delay to other traffic. The ABD has also suggested that the fitting of bells to bicycles should be mandatory and not just recommended.



The other major proposal in the consultation is that drivers should use the ‘Dutch Reach’ method when opening a car door from the inside. This involves using your hand furthest from the door to open it, thus reducing the risk of hitting a passing pedestrian or cyclist. Our response was that, since it is mandatory to ensure that you do not hit anyone when opening a door, describing how a door should be opened is unnecessarily prescriptive. At the most, the new rule should be just to ‘consider’ using the Dutch Reach.



We can only hope that sanity will prevail when the changes are finalised, but past experience is not encouraging!