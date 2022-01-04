New Law Means Road Pricing Is Unjustified

On 30th June 2022 The Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations come into force (1). All home installed electric vehicle chargers will be required to be separately metered and send this information to the Smart meter data communications network.



Potentially this legislation allows the electricity used for charging EVs to be charged and taxed at a higher rate than domestic electricity. The technology enacted also enables the rationing of electricity for EV charging because the government can decide when and if an EV can be charged, plus it also allows the EV battery to be drained into the grid if required.



This legislation does not apply to public or rapid charge points, but there is no reason why electricity consumed via these charge points can’t be taxed.



ABD Spokesman Paul Biggs said: “Governments have been very keen on introducing a punitive system of road pricing since 2007 when the ABD played a key campaigning role (2) in helping to defeat the unpopular plans of the Blair government. Electric vehicles have provided a new impetus for road pricing, but there are cost-effective alternative ways of taxing EVs for road use including a weight-based VED or VED based on kWhr battery size. This new legislation provides a neat answer to the problem of taxing EVs for road use although the law also has some potentially sinister implications.”



The ABD remains opposed to road pricing, which has always been intended to be more about the intrusive and regressive pricing of cars off the roads rather than providing a fair taxation system.



Notes for Editors



(1) The Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulation 2021:



https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2021/1467/contents/made



(2) April 2007 – The ABD gives an exclusive road pricing story to The Telegraph, which embarrassed the government: Road charges equipment introduced by stealth:



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1547899/Road-charges-equipment-introduced-by-stealth.html



