Petrol & Diesel Ban Date Consultation

Please respond to the government consultation below about bringing forward the ban on petrol, diesel, hybrid cars and vans if you agree with the ABD, that believes that free market forces should dictate when and if petrol, diesel and hybrids can be replaced and by what. EV cars and vans aren’t suitable for heavy use such as towing caravans or powering Motorhomes, whereas hybrids are a useful compromise. It’s clear that EVs will also be banned as they are just ‘bridge technology’ to a complete ban on private car ownership, as revealed by The Parliamentary Select Committee on Science and Technology in August 2019:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-49425402





and the likes of the Net Zero CO2 plans by 2041 of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA);



https://www.abd.org.uk/press-release-calm-before-the-storm-eco-austerity-has-plans-for-you/



https://www.abd.org.uk/press-release-wmca-consultation-reveals-the-endgame-of-the-transport-lobby/





Birmingham too:



https://www.abd.org.uk/press-release-birmingham-plans-to-ban-drivers-from-city-centre/





Consultation:



On 4 February 2020, the Prime Minister announced that government is consulting on bringing forward the end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible, as well as including hybrids for the first time. This reflects the Independent Committee on Climate Change’s advice on what is needed in order for the UK to end its contribution to climate change by 2050. The proposals relate to new cars and vans – owners of existing petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans will still be able to use these vehicles and buy and sell them on the used market.



We welcome the submission of the public’s views as part of this consultation, these should be sent to communications@olev.gov.uk or by post at:



Consultation Response

Office for Low Emission Vehicles

Zones 3/29-33

33 Horseferry Road

London

SW1P 4DR



as soon as possible, and no later than end of Friday 29 May 2020.



We are interested in views on:



the phase out date

the definition of what should be phased out

barriers to achieving the above proposals

the impact of these ambitions on different sectors of industry and society

what measures are required by government and others to achieve the earlier phase out date.

#DrivingSense