Press Release: Anti-Driver Lobby Thinks There Is A ‘Car Owner Virus’

Despite the fact that the Coronavirus crisis has resulted in the use of all modes of transport being down by at least 60% (1) and has also substantially reduced demand in NHS Accident and Emergency Departments for non-Covid-19 patients (2), anti-driver groups are trying to exploit the crisis by calling for lower speed limits to ‘reduce demand on the NHS’ (3).



The call for emergency blanket 20 mph urban speed limits ignores the fact that a comprehensive 20 mph study commissioned by the DfT (4) found no tangible benefits from 20 mph limits in terms of reduced collisions or casualties. Furthermore, according to facts and figures from RoSPA, there are more than 3 times the number of accidental deaths in homes than on roads each year as well as many more injuries (5).



ABD Spokesman Paul Biggs said: “During the current crisis Police time should not be wasted enforcing yet more pointless 20 mph speed limits or other temporarily lowered limits. Indeed, the likes of Warwickshire Police are temporarily concentrating on excessive speeding offences rather than low grade offences such as those that merit a speed awareness course or fixed penalty (6). The anti-driver lobby have sunk to the same depths as the related extreme environmental lobby in trying to exploit Coronavirus for their own twisted and factually challenged agenda.”



’20’s Senseless’ is the ABD’s website for the campaign against unnecessary 20 mph limits (7).



