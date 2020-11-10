Press Release: MPs Call On Shapps To End The War On Drivers

14 Tory MPs so far have signed the letter to Grant Shapps (1) highlighting the damage being done by road blocks and cycle lanes installed without consultation.

The ABD welcomes the reported (2) partial government U-turn as a result of the letter, which will require proof that future schemes have the support of residents, businesses and the local MP, but the pressure must be kept up as local councils have a long history of ignoring the negative results of consultations.

ABD founder and letter signatory Brian Gregory said: “Motorised road users have of late been subjected to substantial urban road capacity cuts through lane narrowings and closures implemented under the manifestly false justifications of Covid-19 and sparking economic recovery. Hopefully this letter to Transport Minister Grant Shapps from MPs concerned about the electoral and economic fallout of ill-conceived policies will turn the tide in favour of common sense and a proper democratic process.”

The letter from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Fair Fuel UK for Motorists and Hauliers includes the signatures of Howard Cox (FFUK), Richard Burnett (RHA), Brian Gregory (ABD) and former MP Lembit Opik (MAG).

(1) 14 Tory MPs have signed the letter: https://fairfueluk.com/MPs-to-Rt-Hon-Grant-Shapps-Final.pdf (2) Daily Mail: Tories demand an end to cycle lane chaos: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8931805/Tories-demand-end-cycle-lane-chaos.html