Press Release: Never Waste A Crisis: Transport Secretary Uses COVID-19 To Bury Bad News

The Government gives notice that the final assault on private car ownership and use is coming under the guise of Net Zero.



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced plans for De-Carbonising UK transport (1) in order to meet the UK’s so-called ‘climate targets’ with a shift from cars to public transport. This follows on from the Parliamentary Science and Technology Committee stating that private car ownership is not compatible with Net Zero (2) and West Midlands Combined Authority plans (3) to end private car ownership/use by 2041. It’s ironic that this announcement comes at a time when public transport is being avoided by many because of the risk of COVID-19 transmission.



ABD Director Paul Biggs said: “The end game of the anti-car lobby, which includes politicians from all parties, is now apparent for all to see. Electric Vehicles will not save the private car, which begs the question why go to the expense of a charging network requiring the upgrading of the local and national grids for something that the government doesn’t want us to use? Many politicians seem to hate the general public having the choice of motorised personal transport, which allows them to travel where and when they please. This decision has huge implications for drivers as well as the future and viability of the UK’s Motor Industry, along with the Caravan and Motorhome industry, which relies on private tow cars and van conversions – an industry already under threat from the proposed petrol, diesel and hybrid ban. The ABD and other organisations will be fighting the government all the way on this.”



The ABD is also supporting a petition for a referendum on Net Zero (4), which is bypassing a proper democratic process and cost-benefit analysis.





Ends





Notes for editors



(1) BBC – Climate Change: ‘Gob-smacking’ vision for future UK transport: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-52064509



(2) BBC- Ditch cars to meet ‘climate change’ targets, say MPs: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-49425402



(3) ABD PR: Calm Before The Storm: Eco-Austerity Has Plans For You: https://www.abd.org.uk/press-release-calm-before-the-storm-eco-austerity-has-plans-for-you/



(4) Petition: Hold a referendum to scrap the UK’s policy of Net Zero CO2 by 2050: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300316



#DrivingSense