Press Release: Suspend ULEZ For Safety Of NHS and Care Workers

The Alliance of British Drivers calls for an immediate suspension of all emission zone charging, particularly in London.



ABD spokesman Roger Lawson said: “To force vital workers into infectious crowded tube trains and buses at this time is clearly madness. Traffic levels are naturally lower and there is now even less reason to be punishing the less well off travelling into our cities. The highly dubious claims of health effects of pollution are hugely less significant than the risk of Covid19 getting into our hospitals”.



https://www.abd.org.uk/air-quality-vehicles-truth/



https://www.freedomfordrivers.org/environment.htm